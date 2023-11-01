Women’s college basketball: Former Parkway star Williams scores 20 as LSU rolls in final exhibition game

Former Parkway star Mikaylah Williams scored a game-high 20 points as LSU rolled past Loyola-New Orleans 121-36 in its final exhibition game Wednesday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Williams, a freshman who led the Lady Panthers to the non-select Division I state championship last season, was 8-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range. She also had three rebounds and three assists.

“I have amazing teammates,” Williams said said in a report of the game on the LSU athletics website. “So just running beside them and leading me – telling me where to go – is a good feeling.”

The defending NCAA champion Lady Tigers, ranked No. 1 in the preseason and AP coaches’ poll, open the season against No. 20 Colorado in the Hall of Fame Series at 6:30 p.m. in Las Vegas.