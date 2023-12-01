Women’s college basketball: Former Parkway star Williams scores 20 as No. 7 LSU rolls past No. 9 Virginia Tech

Staff Reports

Former Parkway star Mikaylah Williams scored 20 points as No. 7 LSU defeated No. 9 Virginia Tech 82-64 Thursday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Williams, a freshman, was 9-of-15 from the field with one 3-pointer. She also had six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Angel Reese, who returned to the team after a four-game absence, scored 19 points and had nine rebounds. Aneesah Morrow had 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Flau’jae Johnson scored 13.

LSU (8-1) has won eight in a row since a season opening loss to Colorado. Virginia Tech dropped to 5-2.

LSU defeated Virginia Tech 79-72 in the semifinals at the Final Four last season.

Thursday’s victory was also career win No. 700 for LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey. She is the quickest coach in women’s or men’s Division I basketball history to reach 700 wins.

The game was her 813th as a head coach.

“These victories are special to me, but my impact on these girls is the most important,” Mulkey said during her postgame press conference. “All in all, reaching 700 victories is nice, but I am most proud of my basketball team and where they have come.”

Williams had now scored 20 or more points three times this season. She led the Tigers in scoring in both the second and third quarter.