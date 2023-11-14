Women’s college basketball: Former Parkway star Williams sets LSU freshman record with 42 points in victory over Kent State

LSU Athletic Communications

Former Parkway star Mikaylah Williams scored an school freshman record points in a 109-79 victory over Kent State Tuesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU led 39-37 at the half. Williams scored 32 in the final two quarters to help the Tigers pull away.

Williams was 15-20 from the field including 5-8 from three with 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. She set the NCAA era LSU freshman record and became just the 11th player in program history to total over 40 points and the first since Cornelia Gayden set the LSU scoring record with 49 points (2/9/1995).

Maree Jackson had games of 45 (vs. UNLV on Feb. 12, 1977) and 44 points (vs. Northwestern State in the AIAW State Tournament on Feb. 26, 1977) as a freshman in 1976-77.

“I wouldn’t say I wanted the ball every time,” Williams said. “My teammates just knew that I had the hot hand so I applaud them for getting me the ball. I was just executing on the shots.”

“She’s a special talent,” coach Kim Mulkey said of Williams. “It was one of those moments where the rim feels as big as the ocean.”

Williams scored 20 points in a 109-47 victory over Alabama State Sunday.

LSU, ranked No. 7 in the AP poll, improved to 3-1.