Women’s college basketball: Former Parkway star Williams shines but No. 1 LSU drops opener to No. 20 Colorado

Women’s college basketball: Former Parkway star Williams shines but No. 1 LSU...

Former Parkway star Mikaylah Williams led LSU with 17 points in her first college game but the No. 1 Tigers fell to No. 20 Colorado 92-78 Monday night in the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas.

Williams, who led Parkway to the non-select Division I state championship last season, was 8-of-16 from the field, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range.

She also had four rebounds, one steal and one block.

Sa’Myah Smith added 16 points. Angel Reese had 15 and Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith 14.

Senior guard Frida Formann and 6-3 junior center Aaronette Vonleh led Colorado with 27 and 24 points, respectively. Formann hit seven 3-pointers.

LSU led 16-14 after one quarter. The Tigers led by as many as six in the second quarter but Colorado rallied for a 38-32 halftime lead.

The Buffs extended the lead to 12 after three quarters and led by as many as 22 in the fourth.

LSU plays Queens in its home opener Thursday at 7 p.m.