Women’s college basketball: Four Lady Techsters earn All-CUSA honors

By Kevin Albarez, Louisiana Tech Associate Director Strategic Communications

Louisiana Tech’s women’s basketball garnered four All-CUSA selections, announced by the conference on Monday.



Anna Larr Roberson was named to the First Team, Salma Bates garnered honorable mention, and Jianna Morris and Paris Guillory were named to the All-Freshman Team, as voted on by league head coaches, SIDs, and media members.



Roberson has been a staple in the Tech lineup for five seasons and continues to write her name in the record books. She ranks No. 19 on the all-time scoring list with 1,624 points and is just the 13th Lady Techster with 1,500 points and 900 rebounds.



This season, the forward averages 12.2 points and 5.1 boards a game. She scored double figures in 21 of her 31 games, with four of her games having been 20+ points, including 27 at Vanderbilt.



The Ruston native is also No. 3 on the LA Tech all-time list in career free-throw percentage at 80.7 and No. 21 in double-doubles with 21.



Bates’s scoring production has nearly doubled from last season, jumping from 6.5 to 10.2 points a contest. She has scored double figures in 19 games this season, including a career-high 18 against LSU-Alexandria to open the season.



The Kenner native has led a Tech offense that has knocked down a school record of 188 3-pointers this season, accounting for 58, which ranks No. 7 for a Lady Techster in a single season.



Morris and Guillory are the first pair of Lady Techsters freshmen to earn All-Freshman honors in the same season. They both have earned two Freshman of the Week honors this year.



Morris has started at point guard for Tech in all 31 games. She is averaging 6.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Not only has she been tasked with running the Lady Techster offense, but she is assigned to defend the best guard on opposing teams.



Guillory started the season with a breakout game against Louisiana College, scoring 18 points and shooting 4-7 from deep, before missing 10 games due to injury. Since her return, the Lake Charles native has averaged 6.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest. She shoots 41.2 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from long range.