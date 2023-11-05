Women’s college basketball: Louisiana Tech hosts LSUA in opener

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

Louisiana Tech opens its golden season of Lady Techster basketball at home on Monday, Nov. 6, when they take on LSU-Alexandria at 6 p.m. CT inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

MATCH INFORMATION

Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 6 | 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: Thomas Assembly Center (Ruston, La.)

Stream:ESPN+

Radio: KNBB 97.7 FM | LA Tech Athletics app

Stats:LATechSports.com/Stats

Tickets: Purchase

QUOTABLES

Head coach Brooke Stoehr

“We are excited about the start of the season. Every year is a new journey with a new group, even if we do have 10 returners. We have had two productive scrimmages and have been able to work on a number of different aspects with our group that needed improvement. I’m looking forward to watching this group compete in front of our fans and grow together throughout the season. Monday will be just the start, and we’ll see how much we can develop and how far this team can go this season. They are ready to compete against someone other than each other and our Dream Team guys. It’s always fun to be back in the TAC with our great fans and students!”

ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (0-0, 0-0)

Louisiana Tech opens the 50th season in program history just seven wins away from becoming the fifth NCAA program to amass 1,200 wins. The Lady Techsters rank fifth in NCAA history in all-time wins and winning percentage (.755).

Anna Larr Roberson leads a roster that returns 10 players from last season’s WNIT run. A Preseason All-Conference USA selection, Roberson averaged 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. She is a two-time All-CUSA Second Team selection.

Salma Bates became the first Lady Techster to surpass 100 assists in back-to-back seasons in the past 10 years. Bates has over 300 in her career.

LA Tech brings back 95% of last season’s blocks, 71% of their steals, 65% of their minutes, 63% of their assists, 61% of their rebounds, and 58% of their points.

Louisiana Tech is 37-12 all-time in season openers and 40-9 in home openers. The Techsters are 33-8 in lid lifters at Thomas Assembly Center.

ABOUT LSU-ALEXANDIRA (1-0, 0-0)

LSU-A, an NAIA program, started their season with an 82-52 victory over Southern University at New Orleans on Oct. 28.

The Generals were led by Amani Gray with nearly a quadruple-double, 16 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, and eight steals.

LSU-A had two other players in double figures. Jewel Jones had a game-high 22 points, and Dannah Martin-Hartwick finished 15.

Using a stifling defense in the second quarter, the Generals had a 40-24 lead at halftime. The Generals cruised from there, outscoring the Knights 42-28 in the second half.

Martin-Hartwick was a First Team All-Red River Athletic Conference selection a year ago. Raegan Ojoro and Amani Gray joined her with Honorable Mention honors.

THE SERIES

Louisiana Tech is 5-0 all-time against LSU-A, with all games played in Ruston. The Lady Techsters’ smallest margin of victory was 32 on Nov. 7, 2019. Tech has scored 100 in two of the meetings.

For all the latest in Lady Techsters Basketball, follow us on Twitter (@LATechWBB), Instagram (@LATechWBB), and Facebook (LATechWBB).