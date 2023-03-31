Women’s college basketball: LSU advances to national championship game

The LSU Tigers rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to defeat the Virginia Tech Hokies 79-72 in the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Tournament Friday night at the Women’s Final Four at American Airlines Arena In Dallas.

LSU (33-2), a No. 3 seed, plays Iowa (31-6), which upset No. 1 overall seed and previously undefeated South Carolina 77-73 in the second semifinal, Sunday at 3 p.m. Thr game will be broadcast on ABC with further coverage on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

LSU is in the national championship game for the first time in school history.

Virginia Tech, a No. 1 seed, finished 31-5.

LSU trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter. The Tigers were down 59-50 going into the fourth.

LSU started the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run. With 6:12 left in the game, Alexis Morris made a free throw to tie it a 62.

The Tigers reeled off 10 straight points for a 72-62 lead before Virginia Tech ended the 22-3 run. Georgia Amoore made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-pointer.

The Hokies never got closer than six the rest of the way.

Morris and Angel Reese scored 22 of the Tigers’ 29 fourth-quarter points.

Morris scored 10 of her game-high 27 points. Angel Reese scored 12 of her 24.

Reese grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds for her 33rd double-double of the season.

Ladazhia Williams scored 16 points in the game.

LSU shot 47.1 percent (33 of 70) from the field. The Tigers were 3 of 13 from 3-point range.

Reese was 11 of 19 from the field. Morris was 11 of 27.

Virginia Tech shot 40.4 percent (23 of 57). The Hokies put up 31 3-pointers and made nine.

Turnovers were a major factor in LSU’s victory. The Tigers only had seven to Virginia Tech’s 18.

LSU had 11 steals.

The Hokies had the advantage at the free throw line, making 17 of 18. The Tigers were 10 of 16.

Elizabeth Kitley led four Virginia Tech players in double figures with 18 points.