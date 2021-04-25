Women’s college basketball: LSU announces hiring of Kim Mulkey as head coach

Staff Reports

Kim Mulkey, a former Louisiana Tech star who won three national championships in 21 seasons at Baylor, has been hired as the women’s head basketball coach at LSU, the school announced in a press release Sunday afternoon.

Mulkey is set to be introduced at a press conference Monday afternoon at 5 in Baton Rouge.

Mulkey replaces Nikki Fargas, who resigned after 10 seasons and is expected to become the president of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

“Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home,” said LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward. “Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life – in the classroom, on the court, and in the community – is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU.”

Mulkey is a native of Tickfaw. She led Hammond High to four straight state championships.

As a player at Tech, Mulkey helped the Lady Techsters win two national titles and four Final Fours. She also helped the United States win a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics.

Mulkey spent 15 years as an assistant coach to Leon Barmore at Tech after her playing career ended. During that time, Tech went 430-68, reached seven Final Fours and won a national championship.

In 21 seasons at Baylor, Mulkey was 642-104. She is the only coach — male or female — win national championships as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

She will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May.

Mulkey, who will be 59 on May 17, has two children, Makenzie Fuller, 29, and Kramer Robertson. Makenzie played four years at Baylor. Kramer was a standout shortstop at LSU who helped the Tigers finish runner-up in the College World Series in 2017.