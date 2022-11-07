Women’s college basketball: LSU senior Emily Ward, former Benton star, earns scholarship

LSU Athletic Communications and Staff Reports

Former Benton star Emily Ward, a senior on the LSU women’s basketball team, got a big surprise Monday.

Ward was awarded a scholarship by Head Coach Kim Mulkey before the team’s shoot around in preparation for the season opener Monday night against Bellarmine.

With Ward and her teammates sitting at their lockers, Mulkey handed Ward an envelope and said it was probably something from her mom and dad.

Ward placed the envelope behind her but was prompted to open it by a teammate. She unfolded a sheet of paper and read what was on it out loud. It was the athletic scholarship offer.

Ward was immediately surrounded by her teammates.

Ward has been a walk-on the past three seasons for the Tigers, making 13 game appearances. She scored 17 points in an exhibition victory over Langston University last Thursday.

“You’re deserving Emily,” Mulkey said. “Of course you’re the child of a coach. I inherited you. You know every position on this team. I can put you in the game at any time. And as you see you’re very well liked.”

Ward is the daughter of Benton head girls coach Mary Ward and assistant coach Randy Ward.

In August, Mulkey talked about Ward and her mother during a press conference after speaking at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Kickoff Dinner at the Shreveport Convention Center.

“Let me start with her mom,” Mulkey said. “What a great player she was at Airline High School and in college. To get to coach her child every day … Not only is Emily a winner, Emily is a woman of faith and if you need somebody to follow you want your child to follow Emily Ward.”

Off the court, Ward has continually represented LSU well. She is successful in the classroom and has earned a spot on the SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll the past two seasons and was on the First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll as a freshman.

Ward is on track to graduate in December with a degree in Mass Communication and plans to enroll in graduate school at LSU.

For the past two seasons, Ward has represented LSU Women’s Basketball on the SEC Basketball Leadership Basketball Leadership Council.

Last year the council meeting was virtual, and this year Ward travelled to Birmingham in September for a day of meetings at the SEC offices.

The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.

Ward is a 2019 graduate of Benton. She was a four-time All-Parish selection and was named MVP twice.

Ward helped Benton reach the Class 4A state championship game her senior year and the semifinals the previous year.

— Featured photo courtesy of LSU