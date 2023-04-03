Women’s college basketball: LSU wins national championship

Former Benton star Emily Ward is part of LSU history.

The senior forward is co-captain of the Tigers, who won the first national championship in school history Sunday afternoon at American Airlines Arena in Dallas.

LSU built a 17-point first-half lead. The Tigers led by as many as 19 early in the third quarter then withstood an Iowa rally fueled by consensus national Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, who finished with 30 points.

It’s LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey’s fourth national championship. The former Louisiana Tech star won three at Baylor before taking the LSU job in 2021.

Mulkey, who was the featured speaker at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Kickoff Dinner in August, led LSU to the FInal Four for the first time since 2008. The Tigers had never gone beyond the semifinals.

LSU finished 34-2. Iowa finished 31-7.

Mulkey wiped away tears as the clock wound down and had trouble holding them back during an interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe.

“I’m so happy for everybody back home in Louisiana,” she said.

LSU guard Jasmine Carson owned the first half. The graduate student came off the bench and scored 21 points in 12 minutes. She was 5-of-5 from 3-point range and 7-of-7 overall in the game.

Her banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer gave LSU a 59-42 halftime lead.

But Iowa opened the second half with a 15-2 run. The Hawkeyes got as close as 69-62 on Monika Czinano jumper with 3:02 left in the third quarter, prompting an LSU timeout.

LaDazhia Williams hit a jumper to push the lead back to nine. Iowa’s Molly Davis answered with a layup to cut the lead back to seven.

Iowa would get no closer.

LSU’s Alexis Morris missed a 3-pointer but Angel Reese got the rebound and scored.

The Tigers led 75-64 after three quarters. Iowa never got closer than eight in the fourth.

Clark hit 9-of-22 shots from the field, including 8-of-19 from 3-point range. She scored 11 fewer than her total in Iowa’s previous two tournament games. She also had eight assists.

But she got into foul trouble, picking up her third and fourth late in the third quarter.

Iowa guard/forward McKenna Warnock got into early foul trouble and fouled out as did Czinano.

LSU’s Angel Reese also had to head to the bench early after picking up two fouls in the last 1:39 of the first quarter.

She still finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for her 34th double-double of the season. She also had five assists.

Reese was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

Morris scored 19 of her 21 points in the second half. LaDazhia Williams completed an outstanding Final Four with 20 points.

After her incredible first half, Carson took only one shot in the second half and missed. She added one free throw and finished with 22 points. Freshman guard Flujae Johnson finished with 10.

LSU shot 54.3 percent from the field (38-of-70). Not known for their 3-point shooting, the Tigers were 11-of-17 (64.7 percent) from beyond the arc.

LSU was 15-of-21 from the free throw line.

Iowa shot 50 percent from the field (28-of-56), including 14-of-30 from 3-point range. The Hawkeyes were 15-of-20 from line.

Czinano and Kate Martin scored 13 each. Gabbie Marshall had 12.

Iowa had 16 turnovers, four more than LSU.

Both teams came out sizzling offensively. The Tigers led 29-22 after the first quarter.

LSU’s 59 first-half points set a Final Four Record.