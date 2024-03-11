Women’s college basketball: NSU falls to Texas A&M-Commerce in SLC tournament

By Brad Welborn, Northwestern State Assistant Sports Information Director; featured photo by Chris Reich, NSU Photographic Services

LAKE CHARLES – Northwestern State was primed for a late-game rally when it seized the momentum and nearly the lead to end the third quarter.

The things that have plagued the Demons in critical spots in the fourth quarter got to them again in Monday’s 65-57 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce in the Southland Conference Tournament.

The Demons (11-19, 7-11) finished the third quarter with a 9-2 run displaying all facets of what their best form looks like. Sharna Ayres ripped a 3-pointer, Nia Hardison drove through traffic for a layup and the defense forced a turnover and quick bucket all to bring NSU within a point at 41-40 with 10 minutes to go.

After overcoming five third-quarter turnovers, the Demons five fourth-quarter giveaways, three in the final 2:30 of the game, led to critical missed offensive opportunities and five Commerce points.

“It’s heartbreaking,” head coach Anna Nimz said. “We’ve shown a lot of inconsistencies throughout the season and those inconsistencies followed us into the tournament. And it’s heartbreaking because of the loss but also because we’re losing a group of young women that, maybe to the outside eye haven’t flipped the script for NSU, but they’ve helped us change the culture here of this program.”

The 7-0 Commerce run to open the fourth quarter squashed the momentum the Demons gained with their furious finish to the third and served as the latest change in productive offensive execution.

Throughout the entire game the teams traded blows and runs with the Lions maintaining their two-possession advantage most of the time after taking a 25-18 lead into the half. The defenses controlled things on both ends of the court through the first half with both teams shooting less than 25 percent from the field through the first 20 minutes.

The Lions stretched their lead to the largest of the game at 11 with a 6-2 burst to open the third quarter. The Demons answered with a 7-0 run over the next three minutes to cut the lead back down to four at the media timeout.

Sharna Ayres, who along with all of NSU’s important 3-point shooting efforts, were held in check throughout the game, made her and the Demons’ first triple of the game with 1:17 left in the third quarter. It was part of the crucial 9-2 stretch to close the period that made it a 3-point game at the time.

“They definitely scouted our screens better this game,” Ayres said. “It’s tough when you have players trying to trail you all game and finding different reads off of that.”

The Lions kept NSU at arm’s length through the fourth quarter after absorbing the late run and starting quickly in the fourth. Commerce found answers each time the Demons pulled within two possessions down the stretch.

A layup from Hardison brought the Demons within four with just over three minutes to go, but the Commerce guard duo of Mary Delgado and Ahmaya Bruce created three quick points and a turnover in response to stretch the lead back to seven within 20 seconds.

“We weren’t able to contain them off the bounce,” Nimz said. “And that’s how we got back in the game too. They had a hard time containing our guards off the bounce. We played with tremendous heart. Every huddle they were locked in and ready to go. We had some turnovers down the stretch that led to some fast break points for them. It was a battle of back and forth of who could guard who and we came up short down the stretch.”

The Lions did their best to give the Demons a chance late in the game by missing seven free throws in the final two minutes, but NSU could not find the clutch shot it needed to cut into the gap.

A critical turnover on an inbound play with NSU down by six with 48 seconds left made it an eight-point game and one that the Lions held on to the rest of the way.

In her final game as a Demon, Jiselle Woodson led the NSU offense in the tournament for the second straight season with 17 points, adding six rebounds and four assists. Ayres collected her fourth double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

“The biggest take away from today is, and I know the outside is always looking for the win, but there’s a lot more brewing at NSU than meets the eye,” Nimz said about seniors Woodson, Karmelah Dean and Jordan Todd. “Forever grateful for the kids that did it and how they’ve impacted our lives. We pray that we’ve impacted their lives. Today we didn’t win but it’s a game and what I hope is that there is nothing but incredible success for them in the future.”