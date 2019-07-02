Women’s college basketball: NSU hires assistant coach, completes staff

Jason Pugh, NSU Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations

The Northwestern State women’s basketball team coaching staff is complete again.

Head coach Jordan Dupuy announced the hiring of former West Virginia standout and overseas professional player Sarah Miles as the third assistant coach on his staff for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday.

Miles’ hiring is subject to the approval of the Board of Supervisors of the University of Louisiana System, which governs Northwestern State.

Sarah Miles

Miles spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator for Colorado State-Pueblo. In her first season on staff, Miles helped lead the ThunderWolves to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

Miles helped coach Molly Rohrer to RMAC Player of the Year honors while Katie Cunningham took home RMAC Defensive Player of the Year and RMAC Tournament MVP honors.

“Going through the process, Sarah stood out with her persistence and her organization,” said Dupuy, who begins his fourth season atop the Lady Demons program. “She has played and coached at a high level and came highly recommended by several colleagues who I have known for a while.

“She has handled all aspects of a basketball program, and her personality is contagious and will fit right into our culture on the court, in the classroom, and in the community. I’m so happy she is a Lady Demon.”

Miles began her coaching career as a graduate assistant at her alma mater, West Virginia, in the 2016-17 season. That year, the Mountaineers started 13-0 and finished 24-11, capturing the Big 12 Tournament championship.

A standout player at West Virginia, Miles was named the 2009-10 Big East Defensive Player of the Year, one year after earning the conference’s Most Improved Player honor.

Miles averaged a career-best 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a sophomore and was part of the WVU Athletic Director’s Academic Honor Roll as a junior and a senior. Miles earned her undergraduate degree from West Virginia in 2011, graduating in multidisciplinary studies with emphases on entrepreneurship, public relations and communications.

She was a second-team All-Big East selection and part of the 2010 All-Big East Tournament Team, helping push West Virginia to a 29-6 record.

Following her collegiate career, Miles played one season for Forssa in Finland, earning honorable mention all-league acclaim.

Upon returning from Finland, Miles worked at High Octane Performance Skills in San Antonio and helped a pair of student-athletes earn scholarships to Duke and Texas Tech.