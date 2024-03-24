Monday, March 25, 2024

Women’s college basketball: William scores 16 as LSU rallies past MTSU to advance to Sweet 16

by Russell Hedges
Former Parkway star Mikaylah Williams scored 16 points as No. 3 seed LSU rallied past No. 11 Middle Tennessee State 83-56 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU (30-5) will play the winner of Monday’s game between No. 2 UCLA (26-6) and No. 7 Creighton (26-5) in the Sweet 16 Saturday in Albany, N.Y.

Williams, a freshman, was 6-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range. She also had six rebounds.

Williams was among four Tigers who scored in double figures.

Flu’Jae Johnson led the team with 21 points. Angel Reese had 20 points and 11 rebounds for her 14th straight double-double. Aneesah Morrow scored 19.

LSU led 20-15 after the first quarter. But the Blue Raiders rallied in the second and led 36-32 at the half.

MTSU extended the lead to 41-32 with 8:46 left in the third. 

The Tigers then went on a 10-0 run. Williams scored five points in the run, including a 3-pointer that tied the game at 41.

The Blue Raiders briefly regained the lead. But LSU closed the quarter with a 17-6 run and led 59-49.

The Tigers continued to pull away in the fourth.

