WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATE WOMEN WHO TELL OUR STORIES AT SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Shreve Memorial Library is recognizing Women’s History Month with programs celebrating “women who tell our stories.” The 2023 Women’s History Month theme recognizes women, past and present, who have been active in all forms of media and storytelling including print, radio, TV, stage, screen, blogs, podcasts, news and social media. Throughout the month of March, Shreve Memorial Library branches will host a variety of programs in honor of Women’s History Month, including arts and crafts, guest lectures and special presentations, trivia challenges, movie screenings and book discussions. All programs are free and open to the public; however, registration may be required.

Library patrons of all ages are invited to express their appreciation for women in history by participating in a variety of arts and crafts programs. At the North Caddo Branch, located at 615 N. Pine Street in Vivian, library patrons are invited to share the name of a woman they want to honor during Women’s History Month and have the name showcased as part of a Women’s History Month display. The Oil City Branch, located at 102 Allen Street in Oil City, will offer a special Women’s History Month craft for library visitors on Monday, March 6 starting at 4:00 p.m., and the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, located at 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, will invite crafters to make a bracelet with yellow beads and flowers to honor the women in their lives on Wednesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. Registration is required for the beaded bracelets program. The Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, will hold a painting class on Wednesday, March 8 at 11:00 a.m. Women are invited to enjoy the sounds of smooth jazz as they paint a portrait of a virtuous woman on canvas. All supplies are provided for all arts and crafts programs.

As part of the Women’s History Month celebration, Shreve Memorial Library will also welcome several special guests to library branches to lead discussions and special programs honoring women. On Thursday, March 9, life coach Audrey “Yerdua” Bailey will visit the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch to lead a discussion on how telling our stories can enrich the lives of family and friends. The program will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, located at 2105 Hollywood Avenue.

Also on Thursday, March 9, Helen Godfrey Smith will lead a Women’s History Month program at the Gilliam Branch, sharing the histories of women in the Gilliam community and explaining why embracing equity is important. The program will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Gilliam Branch, located at 12797 Main Street in Gilliam.

Dr. Angelique Feaster Evans and Brittany Pope, Executive Director of the Bossier Arts Council, will join the David Raines Branch on Thursday, March 16 at 12:00 p.m. for “Telling Our Stories.” Women of all ages are invited to join the branch’s Women’s History Month celebration and share, listen and connect with others in the community through meaningful dialogue. Attendees are encouraged to wear spring hats as part of the celebration. The David Raines Branch is located at 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

Library patrons are also invited to celebrate Women’s History Month by engaging in conversation and enjoying a cup of tea at the Belcher-Wyche and Higginbotham-Bryson Branches. The Belcher-Wyche Branch will hold a “Lady’s Tea” on Friday, March 10 at 2:00 p.m. at the branch located at 409 Charles Street in Belcher, while the Higginbotham-Bryson Branch will host a Women’s History Month tea talk on Monday, March 27 at 11:00 a.m. The Higginbotham-Bryson Branch is located at 9359 Greenwood Road in Greenwood.

Shreve Memorial Library’s Genealogy Department will host an informative workshop on finding female ancestors. During the program, participants will explore some common problems that arise when researching information about female ancestors. Useful tips, techniques and resources to aid in one’s ancestry quest will be discussed. The program will be held on Thursday, March 30 at 10:00 a.m. at the Broadmoor Branch, located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive.

Additional Women’s History Month programs at Shreve Memorial Library will encourage library patrons to test their knowledge of women’s history in fun and interactive ways. Throughout the month of March, patrons of the West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, can play Women’s History Month Who’s Who trivia during normal business hours. The Hosston Branch will host a special “Women in History” bingo game on Friday, March 10 at 1:00 p.m. at the branch, located at 15478 US Highway 71, while the Mooretown Branch, located at 4360 Hollywood Avenue, will host a Women’s History Month Jeopardy game on Tuesday, March 28 at 4:30 p.m.

In addition, Shreve Memorial Library will celebrate Women’s History Month through movies and books. Several library branches will host movie screenings of films depicting strong female leads and historical women. On Monday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. the Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, will host a screening of the 1998 film Elizabeth, and the West Shreveport Branch will host a screening of the 2019 film Harriet on Friday, March 10 at 3:00 p.m. Additionally, the Hosston Branch will host a “Women of History” family film on Wednesday, March 22 at 11:00 a.m.

The Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch’s Red River Readers and Shades of Hue Book Clubs will each review books authored by women who have played large roles in recent American history. The Red Rivers Readers Book Club will discuss Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s My Own Words on Thursday, March 9 at 10:00 a.m. and again on Monday, March 13 at 6:00 p.m. The Shades of Hue Book Club will discuss Michelle Obama’s The Light We Carry on Saturday, March 23 at 2:30 p.m. All book club discussions will take place at the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, located at 8303 Line Avenue.

For more information about these Women’s History Month programs and other Shreve Memorial Library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.