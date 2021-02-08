WOOF WEDNESDAY! Great Raft Brewing is hosting an evening of buds and brews

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA — Great Raft Brewing will be hosting a fundraiser for Robinson’s Rescue low-cost spay-neuter. The event will be hosted at Great Raft Brewing on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 4 PM to 8 PM. The event is being held at Great Raft Brewing, located at 1251 Dalzell St Shreveport, LA 71103. Robinson’s Rescue is excited to partner with Great Raft Brewing for Woof Wednesday, a fantastic evening of buds and brews.

The evening will feature a 15.00-dollar deal where guests will receive 3-pint tokens and a souvenir Mardi Gras cup. Great Raft will donate $3 from each pint/cup combo to Robinson’s Rescue to support the mission of high-quality, affordable spay and neuter surgeries in Shreveport. This is a pet-friendly event, so bring those good boys and girls out for a fun evening.

In addition to the donation made by Great Raft Brewing, we will also be collecting pet supply donations. We can use dog and cat food (wet/dry), cleaning supplies (bleach, liquid laundry detergent, antibacterial hand soap, lemon-scented Pine-Sol, trash bags) for the clinic.

Since 2008, Robinson’s Rescue has helped thousands of animals receive affordable spay and neuter surgeries, reducing the number of puppies and kittens born in Northwest Louisiana by millions. Our mission is to prevent pet overpopulation through high-quality, affordable spay and neuter surgeries while educating the community about responsible pet ownership. All pet owners can afford spay and neuter services by removing the financial obstacle through affordable pricing and securing individual donor and grant funding.