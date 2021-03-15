Work at Benton Elementary

Parents picking up and dropping off students at Benton Elementary will find a new and, hopefully, more convenient traffic pattern to follow when the school reopens after Spring break.



Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department workers are applying a new surface to Roby Ln., which exits onto La. Hwy. 162 on the west side of the school. Goal of the project is to reduce the traffic back-up that occurs during mornings and afternoons when students are dropped off, then picked up.



“Our plans are to make the east entrance of the student pickup area one-way, and allow traffic to exit on a much improved Roby Lane to the west of the school,” Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford said. “We’re starting the project where the entrance lanes join Roby behind the school.”



“Every morning and afternoon, La. 162 is practically shut down because of the traffic on the east side when vehicles enter and exit at the school,” he said. “We believe allowing parents to move in one direction will expedite traffic and eliminate much of the congestion.”



Police Jury crews began their work Monday while Bossier Parish schools are closed for Spring Break. Ford said work on the project is expected to be finished in time for reopening, weather permitting.