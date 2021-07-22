Work on damaged roads in South Bossier will soon begin

Work on roads in south Bossier Parish severely damaged by the historic flood of 2016 will begin soon after members of the parish police jury voted Wednesday to accept a bid to begin work on multiple repair projects.
Assistant Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told jury members this first bid is just the beginning of a series of projects that will see paved roads milled and overlayed or reconstructed. Earnest Construction submitted the winning bid of just over $876,000.
Funds for the projects come from a Bossier Parish win over the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) before an appeals panel of judges in Washington, D.C. last year. With the win, the parish will receive roughly $32 million for repair to flood damaged paved roads.
Hudson said the initial bid covers approximately 13 roads in south Bossier Parish.
In other business at Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:
- Adopted property tax millage rates for the year 2021 including the general alimony tax, highway tax, library tax, health unit tax and corrections facilities tax.
- Adopted EMS User Fee for the year 2021.
- Adopted Acreage Tax for the year 2021.
- Agreed to reduce the speed limit on Joe Lewis Rd., located off Parker Rd., from 25 miles per hour to 15 miles per hour.