Work to begin on roads in Parish

Work is scheduled to begin next week on another group of parish asphalt roads as part of reconstruction and repair of damages caused by floods during 2015 and 2016.



Assistant Bossier Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told parish police jury members Wednesday that contractors are scheduled to begin Task Order 2 on Monday, Sept. 20. This second phase will include a group of 11 parish asphalt roads.



Money for the reconstruction and repair of 32 parish roads is coming from more than $30 million in funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Those funds were awarded when a federal appeals court ruled in favor of the parish after years of having claims for relief denied by FEMA.



Roads scheduled for work in the second phase include Shadow Ridge Dr., Red Chute Lane, J R Dr., Beau Bridge Circle, Caplis Sligo Plantation, Luke’s Landing, Wildlife Lane, Longhorn Lane, Pecan Grove Lane, Willis Way and Reed’s Reef.



Jury members also awarded a bid for another FEMA road project Wednesday, giving approval to a $3.6 million submission from Benton & Brown of Minden for work on Poole Rd. in south Bossier Parish.



Also during Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:

Awarded bid for Project No. 2021-116, proposed street improvements, DR 4263 PW 910 paved roads, Task Order No. 4, in accordance with bids received Sept. 13, 2021.



Approved the plat of the proposed development of Cane’s Landing Office Park subdivision, Unit No. 1, being a Commercial Planned Unit Development located in Section 33, Township 19 North, Range 13 West, Bossier Parish. (Located on corner of Barclay Blvd. and Airline Dr.)



Agreed to table consideration of the plat of the proposed development of Rainwater subdivision, located in Section 18, Township 19 North, Range 11 West, Bossier Parish. (Located on Campbell Rd.)



Scheduled a public hearing on Oct. 20, to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Edgewater Pass subdivision, located in Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 13 West, Bossier Parish. (Located off Legacy Elementary Dr.)



Adopted a resolution of acknowledgement and consent of the City of Bossier City dated Aug. 17, 2021, in accordance with La. R.S. 33:180.



Reappointed Charles Gray to the Bossier Parish Library Board of Control for a five-year term, term to expire Oct. 1, 2026.



Adopted an ordinance to officially post certain bridge structures in Bossier Parish in connection with the Louisiana Off-System Bridge Replacement Program.



Adopted annual Certification of Compliance with the State of Louisiana Off-System Bridge Replacement Program.



Accepted the newly construction portion of West Linton Rd. into the parish road system for permanent maintenance.



Established a 30 mile per hour speed limit on West Linton Rd. in its entirety, located between Fairburn Ave. and Palmetto Rd. in Sections 16 and 17, Township 19 North, Range 13 West, Bossier Parish.



Ratified approval of change order No. 2 for Project No. 2021-112, proposed street improvements, DR 4263 PW 910 paved roads.



Approved the Certificate of Substantial Completion for Project No. 2021-102, Glendale Lane street improvements, Phase III.



Approved final plan change No. 1 for Project No. 2021-102, Glendale Lane street improvements, Phase III.



Approved final plan change No. 1 for Project No. 2021-106, Winfield Rd. improvements, and authorize the execution of documents.