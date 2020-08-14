Workshop sees military, industry and academia scope Global Strike needs

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – STRIKEWERX, the innovation hub for Air Force Global Strike Command, continues to develop new ideas with a virtual workshop that helps Command Airmen remain the nation’s premier strike force.



A three-day Virtual Challenge Definition Workshop powered by AFWERX in partnership with STRIKEWERX will be held Aug. 18-20, from 11-2 p.m. Central Standard Time daily.



This Challenge Definition Workshop is designed to allow a diverse set of participants to contribute their expertise, experience and ideas to replace 1980s technology and redefine how aircrews are notified of emergencies with little to no warning.



Subject matter experts will hear from end-users about important needs, talk with experts about improving current methods of communication to aircrews, work to reimagine new possibilities of resiliency and portability, and more.



“We will have nearly 100 participants across military, academia, industry and small businesses all using their own knowledge to scope out what the possibilities are for how we can improve aircrew alerting in Global Strike Command,” said STRIKEWERX Director Russ Mathers.



“These types of events are totally in line with STRIKEWERX’s mission of providing new solutions to Global Strike Command’s needs and combining these various sectors to make the warfighter more competitive,” said Mathers.



Following the workshop, AFWERX will launch the first STRIKEWERX challenge in late September. Interested parties can then submit possible solutions for a period of approximately six weeks.



To view more on the Aircrew Alerting Challenge, visit AFWERXchallenge.com/strikewerx.