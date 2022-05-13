World-renowned author visits the Shreveport-Bossier area

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Shreve Memorial Library held their 2022 Annual Children’s Book Festival at LSU Shreveport on Saturday, May 7.

Headlining the festival was international bestselling author of the Goosebumps series, R.L. Stine.

R.L. Stine has been writing horror stories and scaring young readers for over 30 years. His bestselling Goosebumps series quickly became a publishing phenomenon and the books came to define horror for a generation of avid young readers.

The Goosebumps series has sold more than 400 million copies in the United States, and The Guinness Book of World Records cited Stine as the bestselling series author in history.

“Our last festival was held in 2019, and due to the pandemic we have had to postpone the festival until now. We were so excited to see such a great turnout and so many people celebrating the joys of reading after having to postpone the festival for 2 years. We can’t wait for the next one!,” said Samantha Bonnett, marketing and developing manager for the Shreve Memorial Library.

Bonnett estimates approximately 3,000 people attended the festival.

Other nationally known authors who attended the Shreve Memorial Library Children’s Book Festival were Jennifer L. Holm and Brenda Maier.

In addition to the nationally known authors, the Shreve Memorial Library Children’s Book Festival also showcased local authors and illustrators, including:

Larry Bolin, author of Black Righteousness

Tisheika Gillaim, author of Zyon Goes to School

Rasheidra Harmon, author of You are Perfect the Way You Are!

Jonell Hart, author of A Zat? What’s That? and Grandma’s Leprechaun

Artist LaTonya R. Jackson

LaBresha Lane, author of A Social Media Mess of a Summer

Jennifer Lewis, author of Dani’s Perfect Date

Ian Loftin, author of Spooky Tales of the Screamy and Mr. Hootenanny’s Tales to be Read and Other Stories

Valerie Pugh-Love, author of Janes Precious Jewel and The Pawsome Christmas Surprise

Morgan Matthews, author of The Child Wore Pearls and My Eyes Don’t Work Like Yours

Susan McClendon, author of The Adventures of Jake and Alli in Louisiana

Jasper Price, author of Zombie Asockalypse and Double Bogey Goes Way, Way Off Course

Chiara Rucker, author of OK, I’ll Eat Healthy and Brooklynn’s Love for Bubbles

Debra Spearman, author of Matthew’s Rise

M.L. Tarpley, author of Tales of a Travel Girl series

“Thank you to everyone that helped to make the festival a success – our library staff, LSUS team, authors and illustrators, as well as our volunteers, face painters, balloon twisters, jugglers and all of our community partners. Thank you all,” said Bonnett.

The Children’s Book Festival serves to remind children and families that reading is not only important, but fun!

For more information about R.L. Stine, visit http://rlstine.com/.