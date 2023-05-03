World’s Largest Chimpanzee Sanctuary offering private visitor access this summer, fall

Chimp Haven, which attracts sellout crowds to its limited public events, is offering a new private tour experience especially suited for travelers wanting to make the most of their trip to the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary — home to more than 300 chimpanzees.

Animal sanctuaries seldom open to the public as their top priority is animal care. Chimp Haven, a private, non-profit sanctuary, nestled in 200 forested acres near Shreveport, La., was designed entirely for chimpanzees. Here, chimps can roam woodlands, feast on fresh fruits and veggies, thrive in large families and live what Chimp Haven calls, “the chimp life.” Twice each year the sanctuary opens widely to the public for Discovery Days, which tends to incite excitement and sells out.

“After the amazing response from our recent Discovery Days, it seemed fitting to introduce a new opportunity for visitors to get a chance to experience the magic of Chimp Haven in a more personal way,” said Chimp Haven President and CEO Rana Smith. “Our private tours are a great opportunity for travelers looking for an in-depth guided tour of the sanctuary. Visiting Chimp Haven is a unique experience, and we are excited to have this year-round option.”

Private tours are available for a minimum tax-deductible donation of $500 for up to six guests age 7 and older. Tours can be scheduled for weekdays during normal business hours, typically last two hours and take place outdoors.

“Our private tours are a great option for vacationers who prefer to avoid the crowds and have a little more time available to explore Chimp Haven on a tour set just for them on a schedule that best meets their needs and interests,” Smith said. “A visit to Chimp Haven is sure to create lasting family memories.”

Private tour visitors will have the opportunity to observe the chimpanzees, most of whom are retired from bio-medical research, in their forested habitats and play yards, get to chat with staff about all things chimps and witness Chimp Haven’s Animal Care team in action.

To submit a private tour request, please visit chimphaven.org/visit/. A virtual tour also is available for anyone unable to travel to the sanctuary. To take the virtual tour, visit chimphaven.org/visit/digital-tour/