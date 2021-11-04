Wrestling: Highly successful Parkway coach has new position in the parish

Emmett Beggs has taken a new position in the parish after a highly successful nine-year stint as head coach at Parkway that included back-to-back Division II state championships in 2018 and 2019.

Beggs is now an administrative assistant at Rusheon Middle School,

Former Bossier High head football coach Michael Concilio has replaced him. The high school wrestling season officially began on Nov. 1.

“There was an opportunity at Rusheon where I could move into administration,” Beggs said in an email message. “It was an opportunity to make a difference in a school and community and be able to have a greater impact.

“I couldn’t pass it up and I love it here. We have a great administration team and faculty in place for us to do great things here. We are excited for what we can do for these students at Rusheon.”

Beggs’ remarkable record at Parkway also includes a 150-24 mark in dual matches, 14 individual state champions, 13 state runners-up and 63 state placers.

Parkway moved up to Division I in 2020 and the Panthers were fifth in the state meet, the top finish for a public school.

Beggs is not stepping away from the sport completely. He still plans to run the Lone Survivor Tournament Dec. 29-30 at Parkway.

“I told Coach Concillio and (Assistant) Coach (David) George that I would help them any way that I could,” he said. “I know they are walking into a new situation for both of them so I want to make it as easy as I can for them and the boys. I will run all their tournaments for them and assist anyway I am able to.”