Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Bossier Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected

by Stacey Tinsley
On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-20 eastbound just west of the Haughton Fillmore Exit. This crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Alejandra Berry of Shreveport.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Berry, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-20. At the same time, a 2024 Mack 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound on I-20. For reasons still under investigation, the Cherokee struck the 18-wheeler head-on and exited the left side of the roadway.

As a result of this crash, Berry, who was properly restrained, suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and uninjured. Impairment on the part of Berry is suspected. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws, and always ensure that every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2024, Troop G has investigated two fatal crashes, resulting in two deaths.

