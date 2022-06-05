Wrong-way Driver Killed in Head-on Crash on I-20 in Bossier Parish

Bossier City – Earlier this morning, just after 12:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-20, just east of I-220. This crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver.

The initial investigation revealed a 2011 Ford pickup was traveling east on I-20. At the same time, a 2018 Ram pickup, driven by the unidentified driver was traveling west in the eastbound travel lanes of I-20. The Ram struck the Ford in a head-on collision, causing both vehicles to exit the roadway. As a result of the crash, the Ram caught fire.

The driver of the Ram, whose identity and seat belt use is unknown due to the extent of damage sustained to the vehicle was fatally injured and pronounced deceased on the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner. Positive identification is pending by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital, where they are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2022, Troop G has investigated 15 fatal crashes, resulting in 16 deaths.