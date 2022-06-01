YMCA Hosts Panel to Discuss and Highlight Local Economic Development

On June 8 from 6:30-8PM, the BHP YMCA will host a

panel discussion in its gymnasium with five of the key economic development leaders in the

community. The panelists are John George, President and CEO of Biomedical Research

Foundation of Northwest Louisiana; Justyn Dixon, President and CEO of North Louisiana

Economic Partnership; Eric England, Executive Port Director at Port of Shreveport-Bossier;

Rocky Rockett, Executive and President of the Greater Bossier Economic Development

Foundation and Drew Mouton, Director, Office of Economic Development, City of Shreveport.

The discussion will focus on current economic development efforts, recent successes and the

role each of the panelists serves in the overall growth of our community.



The panel discussion is a new initiative for the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana but follows in the

tradition of YMCAs around the world that since the late 1800s have sponsored lecture series

similar to those of the lyceum. The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana plans to organize a number of

community-focused discussions over the next year.



The panel discussion is free and open to the public. The final thirty minutes of the panel will

involve a Question-and-Answer opportunity between the panelists and the attending public.

Alongside its periodic panel discussions, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana is conducting weekly

interviews with a wide cross-section of individuals in the community. The YMCA is calling its

new initiative, “Shreveport-Bossier: My City, My Community, My Home”. The new initiative is

highlighting the positive aspects of Shreveport-Bossier to foster more engaged and hopeful

thinking in the community.



To locate the interviews that have been published to date, you can visit the YMCA’s YouTube

channel, YMCA of Northwest Louisiana. New episodes of the podcast interviews are published

every Thursday.