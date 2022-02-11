YMCA Hosts Panel to Discuss Why We Should Care About Shreveport-Bossier

On February 24 from 5:30-7PM, the BHP YMCA will host a panel discussion in its gymnasium with four active members of the community. The panelists are W Clinton (Bubba) Rasberry Jr, Sylvia Goodman, Councilman John Nickelson and

Dr. Wanda Thomas. The discussion will focus on philanthropy, volunteerism and the reasons it is important to give back to one’s community.



The panel discussion is a new initiative for the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana but follows in the tradition of YMCAs around the world that since the late 1800s have sponsored lecture series similar to those of the lyceum. The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana plans to organize a number of community-focused discussions over the next year.



The panel discussion is free and open to the public. The final thirty minutes of the panel will involve a Question-and-Answer opportunity between the panelists and the attending public.