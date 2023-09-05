YMCA of Northwest Louisiana provides a day of remembrance for 9/11

It’s the twenty-second anniversary of one of the

worst tragedies in United States history and all around the country people will be ensuring we

pay tribute forever to the 2,977 people that lost their lives on 9/11/01.



This year marks the sixth year the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana has hosted its all day

commemorative stair climb. Open to members and non-members, people in the community

are invited to strive to reach a goal of climbing 1,980 steps, the same number as the World

Trade Center.



Eight stairmasters will be set up in the lobby of the BHP YMCA. Stairmasters can be reserved

for a 25 minute time slot beginning at 5AM on Monday, September 11th.



“We believe part of our role is to serve as a conscience for our community,” says Gary Lash,

CEO of the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana. “It is our responsibility to remind people daily of the

importance of wellness and it is our job to provide a place where the community can come

together for various important events. Our commemorative stair climb is one of the days of

the year when we fulfill our mission most fully.”



Participants who donate $10 or more, or who climb 110 flights of stairs, will receive a

commemorative 9/11 pin for their contributions. All funds will go to first responders in

Shreveport-Bossier.