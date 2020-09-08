Your Shreveport VA encourages supporters and the community, to Be There for Veterans

September is Suicide Prevention Month and the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center wants to remind Veterans and their loved ones through the Be There campaign that small actions can make a big difference to Veterans experiencing difficult times.



Connect with Resources



During this and every month the Shreveport VA hospital remains committed to spreading awareness of suicide prevention to Veterans and their supporters and connecting them to the resources they need.



Be There suggests several simple actions that can help make a difference for a Veteran to include:



Learning about the warning signs of suicide, found on the Veterans Crisis Line website.

Watching the free A.V.E. training video to learn how to respond with care and compassion if someone indicates they are having thoughts of suicide.



Contacting VA’s Coaching Into Care program where a licensed psychologist or social worker will provide loved ones with guidance for motivating Veterans to seek support.

Sharing stories of hope and recovery from VA’s Make the Connection.

Reaching out to the Veterans in your life to show them you care by sending a check-in text, cook them dinner or simply asking, “How are you?”



Virtual Community Mental Health Summit 2020: Sept. 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Email: alesia.davis@va.gov or call 318-990-5917 to register.

A WebEx event invite will be sent to all who register.

Print the attached Answering the Call desk or refrigerator info sheet.

For more information and resources visit BeThereForVeterans.com.



If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, text to 838255, or chat online at: VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.



For more information on ways for Veterans to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being, or to ask questions, visit: www.mentalhealth.va.govoverton brooks or locally call 318-990-5051.