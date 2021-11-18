You’re Invited to Our Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner

The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is prepared to serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal to all. Last year, 1,135 meals were served to our fellow neighbors and community members. Volunteers will spend the day serving meals to those picking up, by walking up to our door or driving-thru, and pre-arranged delivery to those who cannot leave their homes. No inside dining options available.



This year’s meal will be served on Thursday, November 25th from 11:00 AM to 1:15 PM out of our administration building on 200 East Stoner Ave., Shreveport, LA 71101. Turn off East Stoner onto Cornwell into the Corps parking lot for pickup via foot or vehicle.



We are honored to have the Giving Bak Foundation donate the Turkeys for the meal. We are thankful to the Merkle Family, The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, Rain Pro Roofing, and other community members for their generous donations of PPE, utensils, and store-bought desserts. Our volunteer slots are also full. We are excited to say that we are prepped and ready to serve these meals to our community neighbors!