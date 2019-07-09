Youth baseball: Bossier 10’s All-Stars headed to state tournament after finishing runner-up in district tourney

The Bossier All-Stars finished runner-up in the Dixie Youth Baseball AAA (10’s) District 4 tournament and qualified for the South Regional State Tournament.

The state tournament begins Thursday in Morgan City.

Bossier began the district tournament on June 30 in Minden with a 12-5 victory over the Shreveport Americans then followed that with a 10-5 win over Minden.

After falling to Union Parish, Bossier rallied with three runs in the bottom of the final inning to defeat Minden 7-6 and stay alive.

Bossier battled hard in the championship round against Union Parish before losing 23-19.

Members of the team are Jackson Haegele, Rowan Porter, Isaiah Montoya, Clay Edmonson, Colt Beaty, Maxwell Fisher, Tyler Eastwood, Owen Pierce, Greyson Johnson, Zachary Cross, Nehemiah Lyle and Braden Willis.

The head coach is David Beaty. Assistant coaches are Jared Fisher and David Haegele.

