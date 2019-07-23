Youth baseball: Bossier All-Stars advance to championship round of Dixie Boys state tournament

The Bossier All-Stars advanced to the championship round of the Dixie Boys (14s) Baseball state tournament with an 11-5 victory over Jefferson Parish West on Monday night in Monroe.

Bossier won its double-elimination bracket and faces Jefferson Parish East in a best-of-3 series for the title. Game One is at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Jefferson Parish West forced a decisive game for the bracket title with a 15-0 victory over Bossier earlier Monday. But Bossier rebounded with the victory in the second game to advance.

Tyler Ferguson went 2-for-4 with a triple in the second game, according to stats on the team’s GameChanger account. Brendan Burns, Noah McWilliams, Matthew Buckner and Noah Littleton all had hits.

Burns, Buckner and Littleton had two RBI apiece. James Ross, McWilliams and Ferguson all had one. Clayton Brandon, Burns, McWilliams, Buckner, Ferguson, Conner Blank, Collin Wiggins and Sawyer Simmons scored runs.

Starting pitcher Buckner allowed one hit in five innings and struck out 13. McWilliams and Blank also pitched.

The Bossier 13s All-Stars were eliminated from the Junior Boys state tournament with a 14-5 loss to Ruston in the semifinals on Monday.

Caden Lee, Roland Wilkinson, Hunter Howard, Elliott Sheppard and Landon Blackmon all had hits, according to stats on the team’s GameChanger account.

Wilkinson, Evan Wendrock, Lee and Howard scored runs.

Bossier went 2-2 in the tournament.