Youth baseball: Bossier All-Stars finish runner-up in Dixie Boys state tournament

The Bossier All-Stars finished runner-up in the Dixie Boys (14s) state tournament in Monroe.

Bossier fell to Jefferson Parish East 5-0 and 11-3 in the best-of-3 championship round.

Clayton Brandon, James Ross, Brendan Burns, Noah Littleton and Collin Wiggins all had hits in the first game. Conner Blank and Sawyer Simmons combined on the mound.

Brandon, Burns and Littleton had hits in the second game.

Other team members were Tyler Ferguson, Noah McWilliams and Matthew Buckner.

Bossier went 4-3 in the tournament. Jefferson Parish East advanced to the Dixie Boys World Series which starts Aug. 4 in Aiken, S.C.