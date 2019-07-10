Youth baseball: Bossier All-Stars runner-up in LL Intermediate state tournament

The Bossier All-Stars finished runner-up in the Little League Intermediate League (11-13) state tournament which concluded Monday at Clifford Almond Park.

Bossier started the tournament with a loss to Evangeline (New Iberia) Friday then came from behind to defeat Moss Bluff in an elimination game Sunday.

Bossier knocked off Evangeline 9-7 in the championship round Monday evening, forcing a second game for the title. The team from New Iberia proved to be too much, advancing to the Southwestern Region in Houston later this month.

Bossier finished its season as the District 5 champion and state runner-up.

Members of the team were Aiden McCann, William Langley, Parker Wallace, Nick Parish, Gavin Matt, Tucker Thomas, Shay Walston, Blake Warner, Joseph Downey, Chris Mayes, Ayden LaBorde and Luke Monk.

Coaches were Victor Walston, Will Langley and Doug Warner.

Note: Report All-Star tournament results and send team rosters and photos to rhedges@bossierpress.com.