Youth baseball: Bossier All-Stars win Dixie 11’s state title

The Bossier All-Stars won the Dixie Youth Baseball Minor 11’s state championship Sunday in Jonesboro.

Bossier went 3-0 in the tournament which started last Friday.

Bossier defeated Shreveport 16-0, Minden 10-0 and Shreveport again 7-2 en route to the title.

Members of the state championship team are Ayden Hawn, Austin Smith, Jack Henry Smith, Kameron Blackshire, Brock Jordan, Jax Pruitt, Cooper Mason, Hunter Schneider, Landon Rolland, Kirby Haskins, Brady Gaydos and Jax Thomson.

The manager is Jason Mason. Assistant coaches are Trey Smith and Matt Gaydos.

Bossier qualified for the Regional World Series 11’s tournament July 18-22 in Brookhaven, Miss.

