Youth baseball: Bossier All-Stars win opener in Dixie 10s state tourney

The Bossier All-Stars opened play Thursday in the Dixie Youth Baseball AAA (10s) state tournament in Ruston with a 6-0 victory over Jena.

Members of the team are Jackson Haegele, Rowan Porter, Isaiah Montoya, Clay Edmonson, Colt Beaty, Maxwell Fisher, Tyler Eastwood, Owen Pierce, Greyson Johnson, Zachary Cross, Nehemiah Lyle and Braden Willis.

The head coach is David Beaty. Assistant coaches are Jared Fisher and David Haegele.

Montoya, Fisher and Haegele combined on a six-inning two-hitter, according to stats on the team’s GameChanger account. Montoya, Fisher, Johnson, Beaty and Eastwood all had hits.

Haegele, Edmonson, Fisher, Cross and Lyle all scored runs.

Elsewhere, the Bossier All-Stars were scheduled to begin play Friday in the Dixie 11U Ozone Regional World Series in Brookhaven, Miss.

Team members are Ayden Hawn, Austin Smith, Jack Henry Smith, Kameron Blackshire, Brock Jordan, Jax Pruitt, Cooper Mason, Hunter Schneider, Landon Rolland, Kirby Haskins, Brady Gaydos and Jax Thomson.

The manager is Jason Mason. Assistant coaches are Trey Smith and Matt Gaydos.