Youth baseball: (update) Bossier teams post wins in Dixie Boys, Jr. Boys state tournaments

Bossier All-Star teams picked up wins Saturday and Sunday in the Dixie Boys (14s) and Junior Boys (13s) state tournaments in Monroe.

The Bossier 14s defeated Concordia 9-6 on Saturday and then rallied for a dramatic 5-4 victory over Jefferson Parish on Sunday.

The Bossier 13s split games Saturday, defeating Monroe 14-5 and falling to Pineville 9-1.

Tyler Ferguson, James Ross, Noah Littleton, Matthew Buckner, Brendan Burns and Collin Wiggins had hits for the Bossier 14s against Concordia, according to stats on the team’s GameChanger account.

Clayton Brandon, Ferguson, Ross, Littleton, Burns and Conner Blank scored runs.

Ross, Bucker, Ferguson and Brandon combined on the mound.

Bossier scored three runs in the top of the sixth and final inning to break a 6-6 tie.

Bossier rallied from a 4-0 deficit after five innings against Jefferson Parish, scoring five in the bottom of the final inning for the walk-off win.

With Bossier down 4-3, Noah McWilliams’ two-out double scored Blank and Burns. Brandon, Ross and Burns also had hits in the inning. Ferguson and Blank drew walks.

Blank, Sawyer Simmons and McWilliams combined on a three-hitter.

Roland Wilkinson, Caden Lee, Hunter Howard, Evan Wendrock, Chris Carper and Demarion Woodard had hits in the Bossier 13s’ win over Monroe, according to stats on the team’s GameChanger account.

Wilkinson, Lee, Elliot Sheppard, Jesse Taylor, Wendrock, Carper, Carter White and Landry Donaho scored runs.

Lee and White combined on a three-hitter.

Bossier erupted for 10 runs in the top of the fifth, breaking a 4-4 tie.

Wilkinson, Lee, Sheppard, Howard and Wendrock had hits against Pineville. Lee scored Bossier’s run.

In the Dixie Youth Baseball 11s Ozone Regional World Series in Brookhaven, Miss., the Bossier All-Stars completed pool play Saturday with a 9-3 victory over Laurel, Miss., Red.

Bossier then lost a 7-6 heartbreaker in eight innings to Laurel, Miss., Blue on Sunday in the first round of the single-elimination tournament.

Team members were Ayden Hawn, Austin Smith, Jack Henry Smith, Kameron Blackshire, Brock Jordan, Jax Pruitt, Cooper Mason, Hunter Schneider, Landon Rolland, Kirby Haskins, Brady Gaydos and Jax Thomson.

Austin Smith, Mason, Schneider and Rolland had hits against Laurel Red, according to stats on the team’s GameChanger account.

Austin Smith, Brock Jordan, John Henry Smith, Blackshire, Pruitt, Schneider, Haskins, Hawn and Rolland scored runs.

Mason and Jordan combined on a two-hitter.

Austin Smith, Mason, Blackshire and Gaydos had hits against Laurel Blue.

Austin Smith, John Henry Smith, Mason and Blackshire scored runs.

Bossier scored two in the top of the fourth and three in the fifth to take a 6-3 lead. Laurel tied it with three in the bottom of the fifth. The game went into extra innings after neither team scored in the sixth.

The Bossier 10s All-Stars were eliminated from the state tournament in Ruston Sunday with a loss to Ville Platte. Bossier finished 2-2.

Team members were Jackson Haegele, Rowan Porter, Isaiah Montoya, Clay Edmonson, Colt Beaty, Maxwell Fisher, Tyler Eastwood, Owen Pierce, Greyson Johnson, Zachary Cross, Nehemiah Lyle and Braden Willis.

The head coach was David Beaty. Assistant coaches were Jared Fisher and David Haegele.