Youth baseball: Dixie state tournaments start Thursday at Tinsley Park

Tinsley Park is the site of three Dixie Youth Baseball Tournaments.

The 6U-T-Ball-7U started Thursday. The 9U and 11 tournaments begin Friday.

There are 16 teams divided into four pools in the 6U-T-Ball-7U tournament.

The Bossier All-Stars are in Pool B with Pine Prairie, South Sabine and West Carroll.

The Benton Americans are in Pool D with Ville Platte, Olla and West Monroe.

Eight teams advance to bracket play starting Sunday.

There are eight teams divided into two pools in the 9U tournament.

The Bossier All-Stars are in Pool B with Shreveport, East Ouachita and Buckeye.

Four teams advance to bracket play starting Sunday.

There are six teams divided into two pools in the 11U tournament.

The Bossier All-Stars are in Pool A with Jena and Concordia.

All six advance to bracket play.

The teams are competing for berths in the Dixie Youth World Series tournaments in Center, Texas, July 20-23.