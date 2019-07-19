Youth baseball: Future Parkway players receive national attention

Last season, the Parkway baseball team tied the school record for wins with 31 and advanced to the Class 5A semifinals.

The future of the program is not looking bad either.

Two rising Parkway freshmen, Trenton Lape and Brandon Levy, have been standouts on Texas-based Performance Baseball’s 14U team.

Lape and Levy were both recently named to the baseball website Perfect Game’s Top 1,000 players list for the Class of 2023.

Lape has also been named to USA Baseball’s 40-man 14U National Team Development Program.

The 14U NTDP will be held at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., from July 21-24.

According to a press release, the “NTDP offers athletes an opportunity to connect with USA Baseball staff to better prepare for future national team experiences.”

The 40 athletes were selected “based on their participation and performance at USA Baseball sanctioned events, including the National Team Championships and the National Team Identification Series (NTIS), as well as recommendations from scouts, USA Baseball task force members and collegiate, high school and youth coaches at USA Baseball events.”

Lape and Levy have both been invited to attend the Perfect Game National Showcase Aug. 2-4 at JetBlue Park, the spring training home of the Boston Red Sox, in Fort Myers, Fla.

Levy was selected to represent Louisiana in the Prep Baseball Report Junior Futures Games in Atlanta July 31-Aug. 4 in Carterssville, Ga.

Both are both right-handed pitchers. Lape has been clocked by Perfect Game National Scouting Service with a fastball of 89 mpg, which is tied for third nationally.

Levey has been clocked at 87 mph, tied for fifth.

Both also play a variety of other positions for Performance Baseball.

Baseball isn’t the duo’s only sport. Both are outstanding multi-sport athletes.

Lape was a double winner in the Bossier Parish middle school district track meet last spring.

Running for Elm Grove, he won the 100 in 12.62 seconds and the 200 in 25.68.

Lape and Levy both ran on Elm Grove’s winning 4X100-meter relay team.

Levy was named first-team wide receiver and Lape second-team defensive back on the coaches’ eighth-grade all-district football team.