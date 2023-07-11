Youth baseball: Two Bossier teams win Dixie state titles

Bossier All-Star teams won state championships in the 11U and 6U T-ball divisions in Dixie state tournaments at Tinsley Park Sunday.

Championships were also decided in the 9U and 7U divisions. The event began last Thursday with games in the 16-team 6U tournament.

The 11U All-Stars defeated Concordia 6-0 in the championship game.

Team members are Destin Williams, Ethan Holmes, Austin Hudson, Mason Diggs, Lane Holloway, Jagar Shadoin, Elijah Livers, Bryson Ireland, Karl Manning, Kade Peters, Mason Lee and Jared Hermes.

Coaches are Noah Livers, Dean Williams and Deangelo Diggs.

Bossier defeated Jena 15-0 and Concordia 13-5 in pool play. Bossier then defeated Franklinton 14-4 in the semifinals.

The 6U All-Stars rolled through the tournament undefeated, going 8-0.

Bossier defeated West Carroll 17-2, South Sabine 16-1 and Pine Prairie 21-1 in pool play. Bossier then defeated Oakdale 18-2 in the first round of bracket play and Shreveport 17-2 in the winners’ bracket semifinals.

They defeated Ville Platte 20-12 to reach the championship round before eliminating Tioga 19-2 and dropping Shreveport 13-5 to win the title.

Team members are Baker Robley, Baylor Hudson, Bennett Auler, Brooks Guest, Brooks Lyles, Easton Harvey, Eli Rhodes, Grayson Bryant, Kaison Pittman, Karter Lanier, Keegan Conley and Walker Bagley.

The Haughton All-Stars had a very good run in the 7U tournament.

They defeated Monroe 16-2, Benton 7-3 and Ville Platte 7-5 to reach the winners’ bracket finals.

Haughton then fell to the Shreveport Americans 3-0 and was eliminated by Ville Platte in the final four.

Benton opened bracket play with a win over the Shreveport Nationals before falling to Haughton.

The 6U, 7U, 9U and 11U World Series will be played in Center, Texas, July 20-23.

Shreveport won the 7U title and Ruston won the 9U championship.

The Bossier All-Stars won the 12U O-Zone District 4 tournament in Minden. Bossier defeated Vivian twice and Minden once, winning all three games by shutout.

The 12U O-Zone state tournament is July 13-18 in Monroe.

NOTE: Youth baseball and softball tournament results, including team rosters with first and last names and team photos, can be reported to rhedges@bossierpress.com.