Youth camps in a variety of sports available in May and June

Youth camps conducted by area high schools are available in a variety of sports in May and June.

Football

Win The Day Camp

Where: Haughton High School

When: May 23-24, 9 a.m to noon each day

Ages: 1st-8th grade

Cost: Free (includes camp T-shirt)

Instructors: Parkway football staff

Pre-register: www.wintheday.org

Win The Day Camp

Where: Parkway High School

When: May 25-26, 9 a.m. to noon each day

Ages: 1st-8th grades

Cost: Free (includes camp T-shirt)

Instructors: Parkway football staff

Pre-register: www.wintheday.org

Baseball

Haughton High Camp

Where: Haughton High School

When/Ages: May 23-25 (9 to 11:30 a.m. each day, ages 6-9; 1-4 p.m. each day, 10-14

Cost: $90 by May 23; $100 after May 23 (Includes instruction by current and former Haughton High coaches and players, video analysis of each camper’s swing, final-day tournament with campers divided into teams; camp T-shirt; lunch on final day)

More information: 318-230-2253 or 318-572-0061

Basketball

Airline Girls Youth Camp

Where: Airline High School

When: June 27-30, 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day

Ages: 1st-8th grades

Cost: $50

Register: Airline girls basketball website

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe9vGPtP4aqkXsjj7RQVP6ycUNeNB41oxLk-DzI3Vunx7qzqQ/viewform?usp%3Dsf_link&source=gmail-imap&ust=1652188001000000&usg=AOvVaw0bLkFAXh4UrJZ2EKQAkuG6

Note: If you have a youth camp you’d like to add to this list, please send the pertinent information to rhedges@bossierpress.com.