Youth soccer: CABOSA-Shreveport United teams to play in National Cup Finals in Colorado

Youth soccer: CABOSA-Shreveport United teams to play in National Cup Finals in...

The Shreveport United 06 Blue boys team, which includes six players from Bossier Parish, is competing in the National Cup Finals July 15-19 in Commerce City, Colo., a Denver suburb.

This is the first time a boys team from CABOSA-Shreveport United has qualified for the event. Shreveport qualified by winning the U17 Texas State Cup in April in Fort Worth.

The Shreveport United 08 Blue girls team qualified for the U15 National Finals Cup July 18-22, also in Commerce City. They won both the Texas State Cup and Louisiana State Cup.

Four players on the boys team play for Benton —forward/midfielder Chase Clutter, goalkeeper Cason Cormany, and defenders Turner Hubbard and Zian Toves play for Benton.

Toves, a rising junior, was the Newcomer of the Year on the All-District 1-I team. Clutter and Hubbard, both rising seniors, were first-team selections.

Cormany, a rising junior, was an honorable mention selection.

The other two players from parish schools are Parkway’s Daniel Lee and Bossier’s David Rojas.

Lee, a rising senior, was the Defensive MVP on the All-District 1-II team.

Rojas, a rising senior, was the Offensive MVP zone the All-District 1-III team and helped the Bearkats reach the Division III state championship game.

According to its website, the National Finals Cup features Super Group (most competitive) and Premier Group divisions from U13 to U19.

Shreveport United 06 is playing in the U17 Super Group, which features which features 12 teams in four groups.

Shreveport is in Group A with teams from New Jersey, Missouri and California.

Shreveport’s first match is against the New Jersey team Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CT.

The teams qualified through regional and state competitions.

The Shreveport United 08 team is in the 10-team U15 Premier Division.

Shreveport faces a Colorado team in a Group B match Tuesday at 1:30.

Shreveport incudes two players from Benton Middle’s district championship team, Eryn Flowers and Payton Beloso.