Youth softball: Haughton 9/10 All-Stars headed to Dixie state tournament this weekend

The Haughton All-Stars are headed to the Dixie Youth Softball 9/10 state tournament this weekend in Alexandria.

Haughton defeated West Monroe twice to win the district tournament last month at the Lawson “Bo” Brandon Complex in Princeton.

Members of the team are Karmadie Bartlett, Emerson Kizzia, Saylor White, Charlee Prothro, Clara Shaffer, Skylar Hogan, Presley Yerby, Brooklyn Ezernack, Baylor Bockhaus, Remi Hillman, Reese Mayfield and Hannah Lewis.

Coaches are Beau Bockhaus, Steven Lewis, James Yerby and Cole Prothro.

