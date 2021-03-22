Youths earn Gerry Lane Premier Exhibitor Awards at AgCenter livestock show

Writer: Johnny Morgan at jmorgan@agcenter.lsu.edu

(03/22/21) GONZALES, La. — Six Louisiana youths were recognized for their knowledge, skills and communication abilities as they were named winners of the Gerry Lane Premier Exhibitor Award at the 86th Annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

For the past 23 years, the premier exhibitor program has recognized 4-H and FFA members who may not have champion animals, but who have a thorough understanding of animal science.

The awards are based on performance in tests of each youth’s knowledge of the livestock industry, practical exercises demonstrating skills and the ability to communicate effectively.

“Being acknowledged for having mastered all aspects of one’s 4-H or FFA livestock project work is the ultimate accomplishment,” said Dwayne Nunez, LSU AgCenter livestock show manager. “The Gerry Lane Premier Exhibitor Contest examines the young person’s ability to communicate and problem-solve, fully evaluating the exhibitors’ level of mastery in each of their divisions. Those on top at the end of this challenging contest are true champions.”

Program participants have to pass an exam, demonstrate skills, write an essay, prepare a resume, and show poise and confidence during an interview with livestock show officials, Nunez said.

The winning youths were among 30 finalists and many other contestants in the program, which recognizes outstanding livestock exhibitors in six categories: beef cattle, dairy cattle, poultry, sheep, goats and swine.

The program is supported by an endowment from Gerry Lane Enterprises in Baton Rouge. The top winner in each premier exhibitor category received a $500 cash award, a commemorative belt buckle and a monogrammed jacket. The other four finalists in each category were awarded trophies.

This year’s first-place winners of the Gerry Lane Premier Exhibitor Awards are:

— Beef Premier Exhibitor — Seth Manuel, St. Landry Parish 4-H.

— Dairy Premier Exhibitor — Madalyn Landry, Assumption Parish 4-H.

— Goat Premier Exhibitor — Ali Roheim, St. Tammany Parish 4-H.

— Poultry Premier Exhibitor — Garrett Lirette, Iberville Parish 4-H.

— Sheep Premier Exhibitor — Hunter Marshall, Rapides Parish 4-H.

— Swine Premier Exhibitor — Owen Brouillette, West Feliciana Parish 4-H.

Other finalists in this year’s premier exhibitor program, by category and in order of placing, are:

Beef — second, Madison Guillory St. Landry 4-H; third, Klaire Fontenot, Evangeline Parish 4-H; fourth, Alyssa Keowen, West Baton Rouge Parish 4-H; fifth, Hunter Marshall, Rapides Parish 4-H.

Dairy — second, Greer Gardner, East Feliciana Parish 4-H; third, Camille Sonnier, Jeff Davis Parish 4-H; fourth, Madison Couvillion Lafayette Parish 4-H; fifth, Dani Thibodeaux, Jeff Davis Parish 4-H.

Goats — second, Sophia Parkman, Lincoln Parish 4-H; third, Garrett Lirette, Iberville Parish 4-H; fourth, Emmerson Lyons, St. Landry Parish 4-H; fifth, Saige LeJeune, West Baton Rouge Parish 4-H.

Poultry — second, Breanna Huff, St. Tammany Parish 4-H; third, Remi Larson, Iberville Parish 4-H; fourth, Luke Lirette, Iberville Parish 4-H; fifth, Payton Prichard, Bossier Parish 4-H.

Sheep — second, Ali Fontenot, St. Martin Parish 4-H; third, Emmerson Lyons, St. Landry Parish 4-H; fourth, Alli Roheim, St. Tammany Parish 4-H; fifth, Haley Hancock, Bossier Parish 4-H.

Swine — second, Sage Pellerin, Iberia Parish 4-H; third, Karsyn Bass, Ouachita Parish 4-H; fourth, Kaitlyn Marcotte, St. Mary Parish 4-H; fifth, Allison Simmons, Sabine Parish 4-H.