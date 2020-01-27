Yvette L. Savage

Bossier City, LA – A memorial service celebrating the life of Yvette L. Savage will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday February 1, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel, Haughton, LA.

Yvette “Blondie” Lowe Savage, age 71, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her home in Bossier City, Louisiana. Yvette had returned to Bossier City recently after living in Fort Worth, TX for many years. She was born July 30, 1948, 1 minute before her identical twin, in Shreveport, LA to Arthur and Christine Lowe. She attended school in Vivian, Louisiana and was a Christian loving woman.

She was a wife, mother, sister, daughter, friend and animal lover. The highlight of her day was spending time with family and friends, especially when she was the center of attention. She truly never met a stranger. She enjoyed watching movies and eating out with friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Christine Lowe; her husband, Thomas J. Savage; two sons and one daughter, Eddie Walker, Winston Walker and Sharon Savage; brother-in-law, Mitchell Savage; sister-in-law, Jeannette Farmer; three nephews and two nieces.

She is survived by three sisters, her twin sister, Odette “Boo” Harvey and husband John, of Houston, TX; Colette Hickey and husband Robert, of Haughton, LA; and Bernadette Harris and husband Bruce, of Linden, TX; brother-in-law David Savage and wife Cheryl of Atlanta, TX; sister-in-law Sandi Savage of Atlanta, TX; brother-in-law Jackie Farmer of Atlanta, TX; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and many great friends who all loved her.