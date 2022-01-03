ZERO FARE SPORTRAN RIDES HAPPENING NOW

SporTran is pleased to announce that fares for all vehicles and services inside the Shreveport-Bossier City limits will be free to the public for 2022 and 2023.



The move to “Zero Fare” ridership was made possible by a federal grant, which will cover the fare cost of SporTran bus and OnDemand travel in the SporTran service area. Zero Fare began Sunday, January 2, 2022. SporTran President and CEO Dinero’ Washington is excited about the impact Zero Fare will have on passengers.



“On behalf of myself and the entire team at SporTran, we are thrilled to be able to offer all rides inside our service area for free during the next two years,” Washington stated. “Those in our community who depend on SporTran for transportation will benefit so much from this reduction to their daily expenses. We also hope it encourages everyone in our community to ride SporTran, whether it be every day or every once in a while. Zero Fare is another giant step in SporTran’s ongoing effort to make local public transit affordable, safe, and easy to use.”



In addition to Zero Fare, SporTran has received several new standard buses over the last week. The transit organization will add a total of 35 new vehicles to its fleet over the next 18 months.