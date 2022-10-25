Zombie Car Wash First in the ArkLaTex

Gather everyone in a car, and come to the first Zombie Car Wash in Shreveport, LA Oct. 27 – 29, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. at the Mansfield Road Rocketfast Car Wash. Admission is $20 per car and is first-come first-served.

Organizers “warn” that humans have fled this southern part of Shreveport, and zombies have taken over … expect to see slow-moving zombies trying to get into your cars before you enter the car wash.

The event has been created by Apex Communications and Events, JRyan Artist, Rocketfast Car Wash, CSC Productions and Spinner Entertainment as a fun and cost-effective Halloween season production. One bag of candy per car will be provided by the Sci-Port Discovery Center. More information is available on Facebook at Zombie Car Wash.