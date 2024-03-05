At The Bossier Library: Are you ready for “What Your Name Means Day?”

After years of writing these columns, and seeing innumerable unofficial holidays dedicated to celebrating specific names, I’m finally giving in to the temptation to write about names. But I’ve not chosen a specific name to highlight. Instead, I am writing about Learn What Your Name Means Day which is used to celebrate names and their various histories and origins.

Andrea Gilmer

Learn What Your Name Means Day is celebrated on the Wednesday of the first full week of March, which falls on March 6th this year and has been celebrated since 1997 when American onomatology and hobbyist Jerry Hill began a campaign for a week-long celebration about the beauty of names and investigating their history. In case you are unfamiliar with the term “onomatology”, it refers to the study of the origin, history, and use of proper names; this makes sense when recalling the word “onomatopoeia” which means “the naming of a thing or action by a vocal imitation of the sound associated with it.” (Check out Merriam-Webster’s website for more information about onomatopoeias.)

Circling back to names, have you ever wondered or even investigated the origin of your name? In various cultures or religions, naming ceremonies are held for new-born babies. For example, Namakaran is the official naming ceremony in Hinduism. In other cultures, it’s common to carry a name through generations from grandfather to father to son and so on. Your first name, even if given to honor or remember a family member or friend, is the way others know you. They have significance. You never know, learning the origin and meaning of your name, or your chosen nickname, may prove that your parents chose the name that suits you perfectly.

Have I inspired you to do a bit of research on your name’s origin? If so, baby name books are a great place to start. And if you’re curious about the origins of your surname, check out Ancestry.com – for access to more in-depth research, come into the library or History Center!

