Bossier City Spotlight: A Panther Sendoff, and New Firefighters

What’s going on in Bossier City?? I’m glad you asked. There is a lot of “Good Things” happening in Bossier City. On Wednesday the Girls Basketball State Champion Parkway Panthers had quite a “send-off” as they left to travel down to South Louisiana to defend their State Title.

As the girls left they were cheered by the student body that came out to see them off. There were Fire Trucks, Sheriff vehicles and motorcycle police to lead them from the campus to the highway. Also in attendance and cheering the team along with school Mascot “Pete the Panther” was Bossier City’s Mayor Tommy Chandler. Mayor Chandler said it is always exciting to see our schools excelling in both Academics and Athletics.

Bossier Parish Schools Public Information Officer Ms. Sonja Bailes said that what Parkway has accomplished is another example of “Bossier Parish Schools Pride and Excellence.” The “Spotlight” says…. GOOOO… PANTHERS.

Bossier City has new Firefighters as the station and on the streets as the Dept. just graduated it’s newest class. I-20 Construction is going very well and the effort is still in full force to keep large trucks from coming Westbound through the construction zone. This past week there was an operation that gave 117 tickets in one day. ALL Commercial big rigs are to take 220 or an alternate route for the safety of drivers and our citizens. You should see Public Works working hard throughout the City filling and repairing potholes to improve travel.

Community Charter Commission meetings are now complete and now the committee will get to work to finalize necessary changes to the City Charter. A new Business has come to the East Bank District it is called 7th Tap. The word is out that the food and the service is great please go and give them your support.

On Wednesday of last week the Bossier Chamber hosted an Amazing Job Fair at the Bossier City Civic Center. The Chamber offered not only job opportunities but also job readiness assistance in the form of hair cuts, men and women clothes at no cost and resume assistance. The fair had nearly 100 businesses represented and nearly 400 job seekers came through the doors, many with resume in hand.

Also last week the Port of Caddo Bossier had their annual “Port Night” during this evening the Port highlights their accomplishments for the year.

North Bossier Luncheon took place on Thursday at BPTLS and had many engaged citizens in attendance, speaker for the luncheon was Ms. K.C. Kilpatrick she is the Founder and Director of the non-profit Geaux 4 Kids. As you can see it’s been a pretty busy week here in Bossier City and when we see you next week we will introduce you to the “Employee of the Month” for Bossier City. As of now you’re up to date but we will keep shining the “Spotlight.”

Follow us on facebook at bossiercitylouisianafacebook

Bossier City Spotlight is a weekly article that gives updates and insights into current events at City Hall and in Bossier City—provided by the City of Bossier City.