Officials with the Bossier Parish Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No.1 and the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health, have rescinded the boil advisory issued Thursday, February 29, for customers on the Village Water System.

The boil advisory affected only those residents living on the south side of US Highway 80, stretching from Hwy 614 towards the east to Hilltop Road, and those living in the Walnut Hill Apartments.