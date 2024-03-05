Three Men Cited for Illegal Duck Hunting in Claiborne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents have taken action against three individuals for alleged duck hunting violations in Claiborne Parish.

Zachary Roden, 21, from Benton, Cade Maclin, 19, from Sterlington, and Lynn McClain, 20, from Belcher, were cited for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Additionally, Roden was cited for hunting with an unplugged shotgun.

The incident occurred on January 27 when agents located and documented bait in the water off Liles Road near Athens. Setting up surveillance in the area, agents observed the three individuals actively hunting migratory game birds over the baited area and found them in possession of one wood duck.

Hunting migratory birds over bait is prohibited, dating back to regulations established in the mid-1930s. These regulations fall under the authority of the Migratory Game Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

Federal waterfowl baiting regulations are more restrictive than those applied to other migratory game birds. Baiting is defined as the placing, exposing, depositing, distributing, or scattering of certain materials to lure, attract, or entice birds. Exceptions include hunting over standing crops, flooded crops, and grains found scattered due to normal agricultural activities.

The presence of bait at a hunting location deems it a baited site until 10 days after all bait has been removed.

Cases involving hunting migratory game birds over a baited area are filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution in Federal Court.

Sgt. Ryan Brasher, Lt. Kenneth Balkom, Corporal Justin Greer, and Agent Zachary Funderburk were among the agents involved in the case.